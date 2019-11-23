Over 50 Home Guards to provide security on Victoria Hospital premises

Over 50 Home Guards have been deputed to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) to provide round-the-clock security. This was introduced on Friday as a safety measure after resident doctors went on a strike demanding adequate security earlier this month. The strike was called when a female resident doctor at the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital was allegedly harassed and manhandled by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

Resident doctors demanded that the government provide centralised security cover, including CCTV cameras. “Though initially Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan assured them that a centralised security system would be put in place, the BMCRI finally settled for Home Guards who will be backed by private security personnel and the jurisdictional police,” said a senior police official.

As part of the security system, as many as 31 Home Guards, including 22 women, have been deployed on Victoria Hospital premises, which includes Minto and Vani Vilas hospitals. “Sensitive areas on the campus have been identified. Another batch of 21 Home Guards will join them on Monday. They will work in three shifts and report to the platoon commander,” the police official added.

Platoon commander Bharati T., in charge of the security cover, said they intend to ensure the safety of doctors and visitors. “As a majority of the visitors on the campus are women, the force contains an adequate number of female Home Guards. They will report to the hospital administration and the jurisdictional police, as well,” Ms. Bharati added.