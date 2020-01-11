Over 4,000 saplings planted along Ulsoor lake

It was bright and sunny on Saturday morning when hundreds of people gathered at Ulsoor lake and planted more than 4,000 saplings of different species under the banner ‘Koti Vraksha Sainya’.

Several organisations, including Citizens for Bengaluru, Halasur Residents’ Welfare Association, Heritage Beku, and Citizens4Citizens, came together to plant the indigenous species along the one-km stretch next to the storm water drain in Ulsoor lake. The aim is to plant more than 8,000 saplings in the same stretch with the objective of creating a mini-forest.

According to a press release, to tackle the problems of depleting groundwater, high pollution and reducing green cover, the Koti Vraksha Sainya is committed to creating many such mini-forests, biodiversity parks, and neighbourhood trees. This, as many studies have concluded that it’s the best way to increase green cover, improve groundwater level, and reduce pollution, will be done by planting more trees using urban dense afforestation technique.

“I opted to come here for the betterment of my city,” said Aditya Thakur, an IT employee. There were others like Koustub, who travelled to Ulsoor all the way from Nagasandra. They, along with several members of the local community, planted saplings. “I have lived here for long. I am happy to see so many saplings being planted at once,” said Lokesh Nayak, a local resident.

Not just adults, several children also participated with much enthusiasm. Twelve-year-old Aisha Kumari said: “I'm really excited to plant trees that will only help make our future better.”

“This is a great initiative taken by the BBMP and civil society. This will help recharge underground water and restore Bengaluru’s glory of being a Garden City,” said Sachin Gowda, a local resident.

Two non-governmental organisations — Saytrees and Biotasoil — have sponsored the saplings and will be maintaining them for the next two years.

P.C. Mohan, MP, Rizwan Arshad, MLA, M. Goutham Kumar, Mayor, and B.H. Anil Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner, also planted saplings along with citizens.