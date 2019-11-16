Over 4,000 residents stage protest on Haralur main road in Bengaluru

It’s the season of protests as citizens, fed up with the poor quality of life, organised marches across the world to grab the attention of their elected representatives.

In the latest, around 4,000 residents from Haraluru, Silver County Road, Kudlu, Somasundrapalya, Mangamanapalya and HSR Layout Sector 2 have occupied a 3.5 km stretch along Haraluru main road on Saturday morning to protest traffic jams, bad roads and lack of amenities under the banner, ‘Fight4Right: Citizens March Against Civic Apathy’.

People from all walks of life, including children, participated in the march. “Many of our areas are split between three assembly constituencies of Mahadevapura, Anekal and Bommanahalli. There is no accountability here and that is the main problem. You name a civic problem, we have it,” said Naveen Kama, a protester.

Residents here decided to take a leaf out of the recent Mahadevapura protests that spurred the authorities into action. “But what us? Our neighbourhoods have turned into a living nightmare, especially for children and senior citizens who face the brunt of bad roads, lack of footpaths, open manholes, sewage overflow and uncollected garbage," said Ramakrishna Reddy, one of the organisers of the march and president of the Haraluru Somasundarapalya Residents Association.