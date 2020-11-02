Over 37,000 tweets in protest against SMW plant

Residents claim that the stench has become unbearable

Residents of Electronics City Phase II and the neighbouring Chikkanagamangala, Doddanagamangala and Shantipura villages on Sunday participated in a ‘Tweetstorm’ demanding closure of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) plant located in the area. Thousands of residents took to Twitter to complain about the odour, leachate contamination and the menace of flies, under the hashtag #ShutDownEcitySWMPlant. Online protesters tagged the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and civic officials in their tweets, which totalled over 37,000.

Residents claim that the stench has become unbearable, but that their complaints have fallen on deaf years. Citizens’ groups in the neighbourhood have been demanding closure of the plant for several years.

To add to their worry, the civic body has proposed an incineration-based waste-to-energy plant in Chikkanagamangala. Residents have written to the Chief Minister opposing the proposal.

Deepu Chandran, a resident of Electronics City Phase II, who participated in the Tweetstorm, said that there were houses as close as 50 metres to the plant. “We are also concerned about the quality of groundwater in the area. Residents can’t keep their windows open due to the flies” he said.

In the past, residents had requested the civic body to implement odour control systems. “Every time we meet the authorities, they promise to take action, but nothing has changed,” said Kailas Pillai.

Vrinda K., a resident of Electronics City, said that the stench from the plant was so severe that it causes nausea. “We met the special commissioner in October 2019 with our complaint. It has been over a year now and there has been no improvement at all,” she said.

Recently, the BBMP said that each waste processing plant would be ‘mentored’ by experts from the Technical Guidance Committee (TGC) to ensure residents in the neighbourhood do not suffer any inconvenience.