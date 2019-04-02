Over 3,000 voter applications rejected in Mahadevapura

The BBMP says that the rejection rate was high due to many duplications in online applications.

K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

02 April 2019 01:06 IST

There were similar challenges in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2018

The struggle of Whitefield residents to get onto the electoral rolls continues with 3,140 of the 6,284 new online applications made since January this year being rejected. The rejections have been made without any reason, residents allege.

Million Voter Rising, a campaign by Whitefield Rising to get residents onto the rolls, saw similar challenges in the run-up to the State Assembly elections in 2018. The Hindu had reported on the issue in September 2017.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar conducted a surprise inspection in March 2018 and found the rejection rate of online applications in Mahadevapura during 2012-2018 to be abnormally high – 66%, prompting him to order a review of all rejected applications.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the problem persists in the constituency, as is evident with the persistently high rejection rate in the recent voter registration drive as well. “While we want to believe this is owing to a breakdown of the system, there is also a nagging suspicion that there seems to be an effort to disenfranchise some of us,” said Anjali Saini, a volunteer of Million Voter Rising.

Procedural lapses

Volunteers of Million Voter Rising also allege that applicants have been robbed of a chance to appeal and defend their application.

Rule 19 of Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, mandates that the authorities issue a notice of inquiry to the claimants and issue Form 12 for the same. The rule stipulates that an opportunity must be accorded to the parties concerned and a time of 30 days given for the same.

“The AEROs have failed to issue notices under Form 12. Further, without issuing the requisite forms, they have rejected various applications, robbing applicants of the chance to defend their claims,” Ms. Saini said.

K.N. Ramesh, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said that issuing of Form 12 was mandatory and the CEO office had repeatedly instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to do the same. “The BBMP has assured us that they are issuing Form 12,” he said. However, the residents of Whitefield allege that the BBMP is not doing so.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, also the District Electoral Officer (DEO), said there were many duplications in online applications and hence the rejection rate was high.

However, Million Voter Rising carried out a random search for the applications rejected and most of them had not made it to the electoral rolls.

If most of the rejections were of duplicate applications, at least one of them must have found its way to the rolls, they argue.