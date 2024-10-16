Over 3,000 attend Mental Health Santhe 3.0 at NIMHANS 

Over 3,000 persons, including mental health professionals, caregivers, students, and the public, attended Mental Health Santhe 3.0 organised by NIMHANS on Tuesday in Bengaluru.

The santhe showcased innovative mental health and suicide prevention interventions, research findings, and support systems designed to address the growing challenges of these areas.

Over 70 stalls were put up by organisations working in mental health and suicide prevention at the santhe that was inaugurated by Arundathi Nag, managing trustee and artistic adviser of Ranga Shankara.

NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy, who presided over the event, said the santhe was aimed at promoting mental health awareness, addressing stigma, and encouraging open dialogue on mental health and suicide prevention.

K.S. Meena, professor and head, Department of Mental Health Education at NIMHANS, asserted the importance of prioritising mental health in public discourse.

A major highlight was the release of information, education, and communication (IEC) materials, developed as part of NIMHANS’ continued efforts to educate the public about mental health and suicide prevention. These materials, designed to be accessible and engaging for people of all ages, were made available during the event.

At the event, one of the attendees, 45-year-old Vishal Patel, shared his personal journey of recovery. His account of overcoming mental health challenges resonated deeply with the audience, serving as a reminder of the importance of support systems, empathy, and professional help in the recovery process.

In recognition of the creativity and passion displayed by participants, prizes were distributed to the winners of the drama and poster competitions, which centered around mental health and well-being. Prizes for the competitions held by the Department of Psychiatric Social Work were also distributed.

After the inaugural event, there were multiple dramas played by participants from various institutions and organisations towards breaking the stigma on mental health and suicide prevention. The themes covered in the dramas included prioritising mental health and well-being, epilepsy, suicide prevention, empty nest syndrome and schizophrenia.