Over 300 trees may be axed for upgrading STPs in K&C Valley

January 31, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than 300 trees are likely to make way for upgradation of 248 MLD used water treatment plants in the Koramangala-Challaghatta (K&C) valley near Nagasandra in Yemalur. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has approached the deputy conservator of forests of BBMP, who is also the tree officer, seeking permission to remove 305 trees so that they can commence construction.

The project details provided by the BWSSB states that four sewerage treatment plants (STPs) are located near Nagasandra village, known as K&C valley STPs. These STPs are treating 40% of the sewage generated in Bengaluru. Out of the four STPs, two STPs (218 MLD and 30 MLD) were built 25 years and 18 years ago, respectively.

The BWSSB maintains that the STPs were constructed to treat sewage as per old discharge limits laid down by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In the wake of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) revising the standards of effluent discharge and minor irrigation department’s projects to recharge ground water table by filling lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts with treated water from K&C valley, the BWSSB has decided take up the project by retaining some of the structures.

Among the trees identified, around 120 are teak. Mango, jackfruit, sandal, and bamboo are among the variety of trees identified for removal. After receiving suggestions and objections from the public on a notification issued on January 23, the tree officer will decide on retention, translocation and axing of trees.

Over 40 trees to go for widening SWD

Meanwhile, the tree officer has permitted removal of over 40 trees for widening storm water drains (SWDs) by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The BBMP had approached the tree officer for removal of 73 trees at Soundarya Park, Amarjyothi Layout, RMV 2nd Stage.

After the public notice was issued, seven objections and suggestions were received. Objections received included one arguing that presence of trees helps avoid flooding in the area, and the existing drain is fully built-up, and widening is not required.

BBMP’s justification for widening SWD

BBMP engineers claim that the existing drain does not have the capacity to handle the inflow of water. Widening is required, by removing trees that are located close to the drain. The reply from the SWD engineers also states that drains have already been re-modelled in the upstream and downstream, and balance portion is located in the middle. Once the narrow passage is re-modelled, flooding can be avoided downstream.

The tree officer has ordered retention of 30 trees and translocation of one tree. Permission was granted for removal of 42 trees.