GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 300 hotels in Bengaluru join ONDC; 60,000 deliveries a day

Customers can expect 15-25% lower costs for food deliveries compared to other platforms, says BBHA president

Published - September 08, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association expects more than 1,000 restaurants to join the platform.

Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association expects more than 1,000 restaurants to join the platform. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

In July this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) partnered with GrowthFalcons, a seller-side platform on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), to challenge the dominance of two major players in the city’s food delivery market. Using Ola Consumers as the buyer app, at least 50,000-60,000 daily food delivery orders from Bengaluru are now being placed on ONDC.

“With Zomato and Swiggy controlling a significant portion of the food delivery market, hoteliers had been exploring ONDC since 2023 to benefit both consumers and restaurant managements,” said P.C. Rao, president of BBHA. “Over 300 hotels, which come under BBHA, have been onboarded on ONDC now, including popular names like Vidyarthi Bhavan, Kamat, and Swathi groups.”

“The market monopoly led to higher delivery charges for customers and hidden costs for hoteliers. Our partnership with GrowthFalcons aims to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders,” Rao explained. “We expect more than 1,000 restaurants to join the platform gradually, and customers can hope for approximately 15-25% lower costs for food deliveries compared to other platforms.”

While ONDC’s food delivery platform offers numerous discounts and free deliveries, customers have encountered some inconveniences. For instance, the food section of one of the buyer apps requires a minimum order value of ₹130.

“On other food delivery apps, I can place orders as low as ₹30,” said Kshama R., a resident of Yelahanka New Town. “When I tried to use ONDC, I couldn’t order an ice cream that cost only ₹70.”

Another issue, highlighted on social media, involves orders marked as delivered when they were not. Customers complained of paying for orders they never received.

Girish Pai, founder and CEO of GrowthFalcons, acknowledged that this is a common problem across logistics apps. “Delivery agents may face issues like bike problems or accidents, preventing them from completing deliveries. In such cases, another delivery partner is usually assigned. If this doesn’t happen and the status shows delivered, customers can raise a ticket with GrowthFalcons for a refund,” Pai explained.

Rao also admitted to some minor teething problems that are being addressed by ONDC to improve the customer experience.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.