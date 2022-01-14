Over 25,000 new cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru

14 January 2022 00:28 IST

COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Karnataka, which reported 25,005 new infections on Thursday, compared to 21,390 on Wednesday With this, the total number of cases in Karnataka stands at 31,24,524.

Eight people [three in Bengaluru Urban and one each in Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura] succumbed to the virus, taking the total death toll across the State to 38,397.

With 18,743 cases, Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum, followed by Mysuru with 695. Dakshina Kannada reported 625 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 2,363 people were discharged on Thursday; the total number of recoveries stands at 29,70,365. There are currently 1,15,733 active cases in the State.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39% while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.03 per cent. Over 2lakh tests were conducted on Thursday across Karnataka. With this, the total number of tests is 5,83,71,357.