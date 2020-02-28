Over 250 IISc. researchers and alumni condemn violence

More than 250 research students, researchers, staff, alumni and faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru have released a statement expressing their concern over recent developments across the country and condemning the communal violence in Delhi over the past few days. The signatories clarified that the statement is in their personal capacity.

They criticised the failure of the government to maintain law and order, and protecting the lives of citizens. As of Thursday, the death toll in the riots in the nation’s capital was 38.

“The communal targeting of Muslim communities across Delhi and elsewhere is antithetical to the secular and democratic ethos of India,” they said in the statement.

They demanded that the government take measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating, and restore peace and normalcy. The signatories have called for stern action to be taken not just against those actively participating in rioting but also against individuals who have “indulged in incitement to violence”. The asked authorities to ensure that those affected by the violence in Delhi and elsewhere are provided medical, material and legal aid.

“We also demand that a mechanism of adequate compensation be put in place for those who have lost their loved ones, suffered injuries or have had their property damaged or destroyed,” read the statement.

Signatories underscored their rights as citizens of a democracy to stage peaceful forms of dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

“Over the past two months, there have been a number of peaceful protests against provisions of the CAA, NRC and NPR…. We call upon the government of India to protect the right to peaceful and non-violent dissent, and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the concerns being raised.”