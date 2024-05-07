Over 240 incidents of tree, branch fall recorded in city

May 07, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the city received high-intensity rainfall on Monday after a prolonged dry spell, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike got complaints of fall of trees and branches in over 240 incidents. The BBMP also pumped out water from Okalipuram underpass.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath talking The Hindu said that over 120 trees and 125 branches had fallen in the city on Monday evening.

This obstructed the traffic movement in many places, till these trees and branches were cleared. The civic body cleared all fallen trees and branches by Tuesday evening.

At Okalipuram underpass due to water-logging the commuters faced inconvenience. As soon as the BBMP was alerted by the traffic police, water that had accumulated at the underpass was pumped out using motors. The BBMP also cleared water logging at a road in Frazer Town.

It should be noted that after a techie travelling in a car drowned due to flooding at K.R. Circle underpass, the BBMP implemented a slew of measures to avoid flooding in both U shaped and L shaped underpasses in Bengaluru, an official said.

Mr. Giri Nath said he has directed Bengaluru Water Supply and Sanitation Board (BWSSB) to clean UGDs before May 31. The BBMP has been engaging in maintenance of primary and secondary drains.

