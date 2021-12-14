Over 2,000 trees may make way for metro on ORR

Of the 2,115 trees, 1,257 will be felled and 780 will be translocated; 71 trees will be retained on the site and with regard to seven trees, decision on removal will be taken at a later stage.

14 December 2021

Identified trees located on a stretch of 19.9 km from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram

Over 2,000 trees are likely to make way for the Namma Metro project on Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), which has already begun construction for the project, had received ‘permission’ from the offices of Deputy Conservator of Forest of BBMP and Bengaluru Urban District to remove 2,037 trees.

The BMRCL had approached the tree officers (DCF) for removal of 2,115 trees to build elevated corridors, 13 metro stations, widening the road and shifting utilities. The identified trees are located on a stretch of 19.9 km from Central Silk Board to K.R. Puram (some up to Baiyappanahalli depot).

As per the three official memoranda issued by the DCFs, of the 2,115 trees, 1,257 will be felled, 780 will be translocated, 71 trees will be retained on the site and with regard to seven trees, decision on removal will be taken at a later stage.

Translocation of trees

The order states that the BMRCL has to carry out translocation of trees in Bagmane Tech park, CMP training centre and lake areas located near Bhoganahalli, Thubarahalli and Nallurahalli, among others. The translocation has to be done under the supervision of forest division of the BBMP and methodology suggested by the experts of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS).

The BMRCL should make sure that translocated trees are maintained for three years and should not be felled in future for any kind of construction works inside the tech park. The BMRCL should also take up compensatory afforestation work by planting 10 saplings for each removed tree. Compensatory afforestation has to be taken up within six months of removing trees, it says.

Over 800 objections

The public notices seeking objections and suggestions from the general public on removal of trees on ORR had received 800 responses. The highest number - 776 - was received when notices were issued for removal of trees identified between Central Silk Board to Kodibeesanahalli.

Most of the objections were related to seeking extension of time for filing objections citing the pandemic, restricting the felling of trees, and increasing compensatory afforestation measures. Responses were also received on discrepancies in the number of trees identified during the preparation of the detailed project report, environmental impact assessment and those proposed to the tree officers.

The BMRCL had maintained that reports were prepared in 2019 and 2020 respectively whereas enumeration of the list of trees was done in July 2021. The agency had also said that some saplings falling under the category of trees and changes in extent of land required for the project contributed to the number of trees identified for removal.

Responding to the office memorandum issued by the tree officers, Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL said, “Based on the expert committee report, the Office Memoranda (OM) have been issued by the tree officers. These OMs will be placed before the Karnataka High Court. We will follow the High Court order on removal of trees and compensatory afforestation.”