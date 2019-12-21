Over 200 students turn up for protest at Government Arts and Science College ground

Over 200 students from colleges across the city gathered at the Government Arts and Science College ground to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and the National Register of Citizens. The two-hour protest, which started at 5 p.m., was led by a group of students who mobilised their peers from other colleges.

The fact that 255 people were arrested on Thursday for defying Section 144 by gathering at Town Hall did not deter them, though the turnout was not as large.

Several students said that they chose to protest to express their dissent though some of them have examinations later this month.

The fact that 255 people were arrested on Thursday for defying Section 144 by gathering at Town Hall did not deter the participants, though the turnout was not as large. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Although the organisers had initially announced that they would be meeting at Bengaluru Central University campus, they shifted the venue to the Government Arts and Science College ground. A few students stood at the entrance of the college urging people to join the protest.

“We sought the help of lawyers, who also came to the venue to assist us if anything happened. However, the protest was peaceful. Although there was huge deployment of police, they did not enter the campus,” said a student.

“CAA and NRC divide people and are a threat to the secular fabric of the society,” said Mythrayi H., a research associate at NIAS.

The two-hour protest started at 5 p.m. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Anurag Bornil, an undergrad from Assam stood with a banner stating 'Utterly Butterly Barbaric'.

“This has caused unrest and affected the lives of people in my hometown. When people express dissent, the government tries to shut down the Internet and their voices,” he said.

Ahmed Suhaib, a first-year student, and his father Jameel Ahmed took a break from the protest to offer prayers at the venue. “I do not want to miss my prayers. I feel that the government is trying to alienate a section of the community,” said Suhaib.

As the sun went down, the students switched on the lights in their phones and continued the protest.