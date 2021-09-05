Over 200 residents protest state of Anjanapura Double Road

This busy 6.8-km stretch connecting Kanakapura Road and Gottigere, near Bannerghatta Road, has not seen any development for 10 years

Some residents brought coracles to paddle in ponds; others planted paddy saplings. The gathering, which saw over 200 citizens participate, was not a picnic at a rural or idyllic spot, but at Anjanapura Double Road. They were protesting the deplorable state of the pothole-ridden road in the hope that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and other agencies would sit up and take notice of their plight.

Anjanapura Double Road is a busy 6.8-km stretch connecting Kanakapura Road and Gottigere, near Bannerghatta Road. This is a major road that helps commuters avoid Sarakki Junction and Outer Ring Road.

Gautham Kamat, treasurer of Change Makers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR), which organised the protest, told The Hindu that for the past 10 years, despite repeated assurances, the road in South-East Bengaluru, has not seen any development. It has instead been dug up by multiple authorities, including the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) towards providing various amenities. “Of the 6.8-km stretch, around 3.5-km is in a very poor condition. The BDA and the local MLA have only been claiming that a tender will be floated soon for the development of the road,” he said. He claimed that the condition of the road was so bad that several property owners along the stretch had sold their sites.

Abdul Aleem, president of CMKR, said that during the pandemic, ambulances found it hard to reach the houses of patients.

Protesters sought to know why the road was still under the BDA’s purview when the layouts had already been handed over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Incidentally, on Friday, the BDA authorities, including chairman S.R. Vishwanath and commissioner Rajesh Gowda M.B., met to discuss road development. Mr. Krishnappa, who came to the protest site, was made to wade through pools of stagnant rainwater. He assured protesters that a tender to take up development at ₹25 crore would be floated soon, and that temporary repairs to make the road motorable would be completed by Wednesday.

Residents are sceptical of the promise. “We got the same assurances last November,” said Mr. Kamat.

Decision to fell 67 trees criticised

Citizens held a protest on Saturday against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) decision to fell 67 trees for the 2.5-km-long elevated corridor from Ejipura Main Road to Kendriya Sadan via Sony World Junction. Arun Prasad, who joined in the protest, said they were not against the project, but were objecting to the cutting of trees when they could simply be pruned.

Civic officials had said that several tree branches will prove to be a hindrance to vehicular movement on the up and down ramps of the flyover and may prove to be dangerous. But environmentalists and citizens have argued otherwise.