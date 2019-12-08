Over 200 more Hoysalas to be inducted for quicker response

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government will nearly double the number of Hoysala patrolling vehicles to ensure the safety of women and children. The larger fleet will also help reduce the response time.

“To ensure timely help, patrolling vehicles in the city need an upgrade. Hence, it was decided to increase the strength of the Hoysala fleet from the current 270 to 500 in Bengaluru. The duration between the police receiving the calls and reaching the spot is seven minutes. The time duration will be further reduced to five minutes,” said Mr. Bommai, while speaking to the media at Vikas Soudha.

Suraksha app

The State Home Minister also noted that the number of downloads of the police’s Suraksha app had reached 30 lakh across the State.

This comes in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a woman in Hyderabad and the attack on the rape victim from Unnao, who was set ablaze while on her way to court. She succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Mr. Bommai also said the Centre had released Nirbhaya funds and the State government would make every effort to utilise these effectively.

POCSO cases

On POCSO cases, Mr. Bommai said the State had set up courts to deal with such cases in every district but still, there were delays in taking cases to their logical end. “Discussions were held with the officials concerned to expedite the process, and measures to be taken to ensure convictions,” he added.

The police have been directed to end the drug mafia in the city. Enforcement agencies will fight this social menace effectively and firmly in the coming days, he said.