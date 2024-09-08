ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2 lakh Ganesha idols immersed across Bengaluru

Published - September 08, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,17,006 Ganesha idols were immersed across eight zones in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 7, as part of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Idols were immersed in both dedicated kalyanis at lakes and mobile immersion tankers provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The South Zone witnessed the highest number of immersions, with 84,149 idols, followed by the West Zone, with 52,429. The East Zone recorded 40,791 immersions, while the Dasarahalli Zone had the lowest with 1,719.

BBMP officials stated that extensive measures were implemented to ensure smooth and environmentally friendly idol immersions. Kalyanis, or immersion ponds, handled the majority of idols, accounting for 176,895 (81.5%) of the total.

Meanwhile, 40,106 idols were immersed in mobile tankers, reducing the environmental impact on natural water bodies and providing convenience to devotees. The West Zone saw significant use of mobile tankers, with 25,499 idols immersed, more than half of the city’s total.

The civic body has banned the sale, installation, and immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. However, PoP idols were still prevalent this year, and sources within the BBMP confirmed their presence at some immersion facilities. The civic body, however, did not provide a breakdown of clay and PoP idols immersed, a practice discontinued after a controversy in 2023.

Many markets in the city were deserted on Sunday, with festival waste like plantain stems, leaves, mango leaves, and flowers scattered around. Stray cattle were observed grazing on this waste. Civic officials stated that waste data collection is ongoing.

Zone-wise figures (as on September 7)

ZonePermanent LocationsMobile Tank ImmersionsTotal Immersed
East38006278540791
West269302549952429
South81035311484149
Bommanahalli103928713915
Dasarahalli8129071719
Mahadevapura574914807229
RR Nagar9240344012680
Yelahanka 140841014094
Total17689540106217006

Source: BBMP

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

