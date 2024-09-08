Over 2 lakh Ganesha idols immersed across Bengaluru

A total of 2,17,006 Ganesha idols were immersed across eight zones in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 7, as part of the Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations. Idols were immersed in both dedicated kalyanis at lakes and mobile immersion tankers provided by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The South Zone witnessed the highest number of immersions, with 84,149 idols, followed by the West Zone, with 52,429. The East Zone recorded 40,791 immersions, while the Dasarahalli Zone had the lowest with 1,719.

BBMP officials stated that extensive measures were implemented to ensure smooth and environmentally friendly idol immersions. Kalyanis, or immersion ponds, handled the majority of idols, accounting for 176,895 (81.5%) of the total.

Meanwhile, 40,106 idols were immersed in mobile tankers, reducing the environmental impact on natural water bodies and providing convenience to devotees. The West Zone saw significant use of mobile tankers, with 25,499 idols immersed, more than half of the city’s total.

The civic body has banned the sale, installation, and immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. However, PoP idols were still prevalent this year, and sources within the BBMP confirmed their presence at some immersion facilities. The civic body, however, did not provide a breakdown of clay and PoP idols immersed, a practice discontinued after a controversy in 2023.

Many markets in the city were deserted on Sunday, with festival waste like plantain stems, leaves, mango leaves, and flowers scattered around. Stray cattle were observed grazing on this waste. Civic officials stated that waste data collection is ongoing.

Zone-wise figures (as on September 7)

Zone Permanent Locations Mobile Tank Immersions Total Immersed East 38006 2785 40791 West 26930 25499 52429 South 81035 3114 84149 Bommanahalli 1039 2871 3915 Dasarahalli 812 907 1719 Mahadevapura 5749 1480 7229 RR Nagar 9240 3440 12680 Yelahanka 14084 10 14094 Total 176895 40106 217006

Source: BBMP