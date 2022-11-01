Over 1,700 metro passengers purchase QR tickets

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 01, 2022 22:14 IST

On the first day of launching QR ticketing system based on Namma Metro mobile app and WhatsApp, more than 1,700 passengers have purchased QR tickets.

Managing Director of BMRCL Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that number of people using the QR ticket will gradually increase in coming days. He said that over 14,400 passengers interacted on WhatsApp chatbot on the first day of the launch. As per the information shared by BMRCL, 690 have purchased tickets on Namma Metro mobile app and 828 on WhatsApp. A total of 206 passengers cancelled their tickets after purchase. The QR ticket can be used on a single trip.

Namma Metro ridership has already crossed the 5-lakh mark on weekdays and close to 4 lakh on weekends. Close to 70% of the passengers are using the smart cards to commute.  

