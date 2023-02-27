Over 1,500 trees will be axed for Baiyappanahalli - Chikkabanavara line of suburban rail project

February 27, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close to 1,500 trees will make way for the first phase of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) in the city.

The contractor, selected by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE), has started axing trees at multiple locations. Under phase I of the project, the KRIDE has taken up corridor 2 from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara; the total length of this corridor is 25 km.

The KRIDE, in two separate requests to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has sought the removal of 2,091 trees.

The DCF, who is also the tree officer, has permitted the axing of 1,502 trees for laying tracks and allied construction work. For the rest of the trees, an order was issued for retention or translocation.

No objections were received for the removal of trees after the public notice was issued by the tree officer. The first order for the removal of 268 trees was issued in December, and for 1,234 trees, the order was issued on Friday.

An official of KRIDE said: “For corridor 2, in three stages, we have approached the tree officer, seeking permission to remove trees coming in the way of the alignment. In the first stage, the trees coming under BBMP limits were identified, and the tree officers were permitted to fell 268 trees. These trees are located on the roadside or pavements. In the next stage, trees located on railway land were identified from Baiyappanahalli railway station to the Lottegollahalli railway station. On this stretch, permission has been granted to fell 1,234 trees. For the rest of the stretch, tree inspection is on”.

The KRIDE will translocate a total of 131 trees.

Meanwhile, residents in Kasturinagar have raised concerns over the removal of the trees and demanded that the authorities reconsider the decision to remove trees located on the roadside, and on pedestrian paths.

Raghunath Iyer, a resident of Kasturinagar, said: “The alignment of the proposed project is badly planned. In our area, though there is enough empty space available for construction activities, instead of utilising them, trees located on the roadside have been axed for the project. These trees are well grown and have been there for 30 to 40 years. These kinds of projects should be sustainable, and green cover, which is rapidly diminishing, should be protected. The authorities should take all the measures to minimise tree cutting.”

Ramakrishna G., another resident of the area, said while good transport infrastructure is required, it should not be at the cost of the environment. “Kasturinagar has already lost several trees. So, authorities must ensure that trees are not randomly cut in the name of development.”

When asked about the removal of roadside trees, the KRIDE official said: “We are only removing trees identified by the tree officer. The concerns raised by the residents will be looked into.”