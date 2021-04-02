Over 1,000 trees to make way for rail track

The line from Baiyappanahalli to Hosur is being doubled

The Forest Department has issued a public notice for the removal of over 1,000 trees to facilitate track doubling work from Baiyappanahalli to Hosur. Among the 1,034 trees identified, 725 are acacia and 308 are eucalyptus. A lone Neem tree has also been earmarked for removal.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) identified the trees at Heelalige station and approached deputy conservator of forest of Bengaluru Urban division. K-RIDE maintains that trees have to be removed to build station yards and platforms at Heelalige station as part of the track doubling project.

Officials said the eucalyptus and acacia trees had been planted years ago by the Railways. “Removal of these trees will not have much environmental impact. However, K-RIDE will do the afforestation work by planting saplings at places identified by the Forest Department,” said Amit Garg, MD of K-RIDE.

He said civil work between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur is going on in full swing. “The total length of track doubling is around 50 km. The work will take three years to complete at an estimated cost of ₹480 crore,” he said.

Objections for the removal of trees can be submitted to DCF, Bangalore Urban division, Aranya Bhavan, Annexe, 18th cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru – 560003. Email id is dcfurban82@yahoo.co.in. They have to be filed within 10 days of publication of the notification.