Over 1,000 auto drivers booked

Following a series of complaints from frustrated commuters, the K.R. Puram traffic police on Monday caught over 1,000 autorickshaw drivers for allegedly refusing to ferry people or demanding excess fares.

Five teams of police personnel in plainclothes were dispatched to busy junctions, including K.R. Puram railway station, Hoodi junction and Tin Factory. They were told to hire autos to various destinations.

“The operation was carried out once in the morning and later in the evening during peak commuting hours. We caught the auto-drivers red-handed. While 707 cases have been booked against drivers for demanding excess fare, another 460 cases were registered for refusal to ferry people,” said Inspector Lokesh M.J., K.R. Puram traffic police.

The violations have drawn hefty fines.

“Their offences are on record and strict action will be taken if they repeat the offence. The aim of this drive was to not just discipline such drivers but also to send out a message that we are watching them;” Lokesh said.