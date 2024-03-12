GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 1,000 accused in different cases in Bengaluru convicted in February 2024

According to the police, one POCSO accused was sentenced to 20 years in prison while another got life imprisonment

March 12, 2024 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Courts completed the trial in 1,694 cases in Bengaluru in February 2024.

Courts completed the trial in 1,694 cases in Bengaluru in February 2024. | Photo Credit: Satheesh Vellinezhi

As many as four accused involved in POCSO Act cases were among 1,021 persons convicted by different courts in February 2024.

According to the police, one POCSO accused was sentenced to 20 years in prison while another got life imprisonment. The other two accused were sentenced to five years and three years of imprisonment, respectively, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda informed.

In a case related to the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, reported in Pulakeshi Nagar in 2015, the accused was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of ₹34 lakh.

Courts completed the trial in 1,694 cases and 1,021 persons were convicted, with three persons being sentenced to imprisonment for 14 years or more.

The remaining 1,166 accused related to 1,007 cases were either slapped with a fine or let off with a warning while the rest. One person got imprisonment up to 10 years, five persons up to three years, and five persons were sentenced to imprisonment of less than one year.

