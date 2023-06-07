Over 100 children fall ill due to suspected water contamination in apartment near Electronics City

June 07, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

As many as 120 children fell ill due to suspected water contamination in a private apartment on Hosa Road in Choodasandra near Electronics City since Monday, June 5.

A team from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) health department and Singasandra Primary Health Centre (PHC) visited the apartment to take stock of the situation. A team of health officials and doctors have been asked to monitor the situation on Thursday (June 8) too. The children and a few senior citizens started to complain of diarrhea and vomiting, following which they were taken to hospital.

Praveen Nair, a resident, talking to The Hindu said the children started falling sick with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and fever from Monday morning. The doctors whom the parents consulted told that the children fell ill after consuming contaminated water. Mr. Nair said that in absence of a proper water treatment plant and tank not being cleaned, water was contaminated. The apartment sources water from a borewell and water tankers.

Another resident said that his neighbour’s child was suffering from viral gastroenteritis and alleged it was caused due to either food poisoning or water contamination. With no mass event held at the apartment, the residents suspect the latter.

The resident further said that in March, the apartment society got the water tested and the result showed signs of contamination. The same report was submitted to the builder to fix the problem, but no action was taken. He said not just water, but the apartment is plagued with several issues.

Dr. Naveen K., a medical officer from Singasandra PHC said he had sent a team to monitor the situation. “We are suspecting that the children fell ill due to water contamination, but it can only be confirmed after proper tests. No child is in danger and all are under medical care. They got medicine from nearby OPDs. The team will continuously monitor their health.”

With inputs from Aditya P. and Hrutwi Kshirsagar.

