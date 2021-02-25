Bengaluru

Over ₹1 lakh stolen from passenger’s bag at KIA

The police are on the hunt for an IT firm employee who allegedly stole over over ₹1 lakh from a passenger’s bag at Kempegowda International Airport. Though the alleged incident occurred on February 7, a complaint was lodged with the airport police February 22.

The victim, Bhaskar K., an engineer from Magadi Road, said he had taken a flight to Hubballi on February 7. On reaching Hubballi, he went to a restaurant, which was when he realised that the money was missing. He filed a complaint with the airport authorities, and after returning to Bengaluru lodged a formal complaint with the airport police.

The police obtained CCTV footage of the baggage area. “Footage shows that a person, Manjunath, who is an employee of an IT firm, had stolen the money. We are on the lookout for him,” said a police officer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 7:24:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/over-1-lakh-stolen-from-passengers-bag-at-kia/article33927000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY