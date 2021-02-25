Over ₹1 lakh stolen from passenger’s bag at KIA

Culprit identified through CCTV footage

The police are on the hunt for an IT firm employee who allegedly stole over over ₹1 lakh from a passenger’s bag at Kempegowda International Airport. Though the alleged incident occurred on February 7, a complaint was lodged with the airport police February 22.

The victim, Bhaskar K., an engineer from Magadi Road, said he had taken a flight to Hubballi on February 7. On reaching Hubballi, he went to a restaurant, which was when he realised that the money was missing. He filed a complaint with the airport authorities, and after returning to Bengaluru lodged a formal complaint with the airport police.

The police obtained CCTV footage of the baggage area. “Footage shows that a person, Manjunath, who is an employee of an IT firm, had stolen the money. We are on the lookout for him,” said a police officer.