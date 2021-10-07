Outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner calls on Minister

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru), called on Minister for Higher Education and IT&BT and S&T C.N. Ashwath Narayan at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on October 7, 2021.

07 October 2021 16:35 IST

Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru), called on Minister for Higher Education and IT&BT and S&T C.N. Ashwath Narayan at Vikasa Soudha on October 7. They discussed collaboration in cyber security, telecom, research and development, electric vehicle policy, vaccine research and development, among other things.

This was scheduled as a farewell meeting as Mr. Pilmore-Bedford is returning to the U.K. During the meeting, Mr. Pilmore-Bedford expressed gratitude to Mr. Narayan for the cooperation extended towards various collaborative engagements.

The duo had played a major role in identifying four areas of collaboration – fintech, artificial intelligence, waste management and traffic congestion – in October 2019.

They had launched the ‘Go Global’ Programme in 2019 to support early-stage tech startups, and initiated discussions to collaborate on regulatory sandboxes.

During the tenure of Mr. Pilmore-Bedford, companies from Britain participated in Karnataka’s technical flagship event ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit’ in large numbers.

Ms. Katy Budge, Minister Counsellor, British High Commission, New Delhi, was present at the meeting.