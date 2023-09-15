Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association comes up with framework and set of recommendations on Brand Bengaluru

September 15, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA) has crafted a framework and set of recommendations concerning the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for Brand Bengaluru. The report emphasises the existing challenges while proposing immediate, short-term, and long-term solutions to address traffic congestion, metro construction, and various other concerns on the stretch.

The ORRCA will soon submit the report to the State government. Manas Das, president of the ORRCA, told The Hindu, “The proposed framework and recommendation has been prepared by the ORRCA, highlighting the various challenges faced by the ORR and we have highlighted how we can overcome the issues. The ORR plays a critical role in the city’s economic growth, serving as an IT corridor generating employment, improving connectivity, driving real estate development, and providing essential ancillary services.”

According to the report, the current challenges that the ORR has been facing include traffic snarls, infrastructure breakdown, lack of last-mile connectivity, inadequate public transportation, limited alternative routes, inconsistent traffic management, lack of pedestrian infrastructure, and impact on productivity.

“Already, the ORRCA is taking initiatives such as traffic and pedestrian management, employees transportation programme, and awareness campaign,” Mr. Das added.

The ORRCA has suggested a proposal in its report to declare the 17 km ORR stretch and adjoining areas as separate municipal zones. The report requested the government to effectively manage the traffic during the metro construction and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) to adhere to the completion timeline.

The ORRCA report has stressed the need for implementing a public-private partnership (PPP) model in the ORR to deploy smart technologies and dynamic traffic management solutions and establish PPP arrangements for routine maintenance and repairs of civic amenities.

