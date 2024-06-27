Outdoor gyms in Bengaluru parks are a hit in many areas, but cry for regular maintenance

Sankey Tank was the first public space in Bengaluru to have outdoor gym equipment in 2015. In the years that followed, almost every other park or lake with an adjoining park had gym equipment installed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). These gyms became an instant hit amongst many, especially homemakers and the elderly.

However, thanks to the lack of regular maintenance by authorities and the absence of awareness among park users on how to use the equipment, most of the outdoor gyms in the city have been damaged over the years and rendered dysfunctional.

Speaking to The Hindu, Somanna M., a resident of Varadharaja Nagar near M.S. Palya, says that most gym equipment in the parks in the are damaged and have remained so for long.

Damaged for long

“A few parks in our area have gym equipment, but after installation, they were used hardly for a few months. The outdoor gyms have been damaged for a long time and are not repaired or maintained by the BBMP at all,” he complains.

“The BBMP needs to understand that regular maintenance of the outdoor gym is the only way for it to last longer. Regular oiling and other repairs must be done. Bengaluru’s weather conditions are also getting harsher. If the outdoor gym can be provided with just a sheet roof it will help protect the equipment from harsh conditions,” Somanna added.

The Varadharaja Nagar resident said that there is also a need for the residents to be educated on how to use the equipment, as a large part of the damage is inflicted by the users themselves.

Need to educate

Chandrashekhar M.R., Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, BBMP, feels that while most residents use the gym equipment efficiently, that’s not the case with everyone.

“It is hard for us to focus on each resident and educate them on how to use the equipment, as there are many other responsibilities within the park. However, we make sure the ward coordinators or the resident welfare association heads are educated, and they can pass it on to the residents”, he notes.

Chandrashekhar points out that for equipment repair or guidelines on how to use the equipment, people can reach out to the BBMP on the Sahaya app or through the WhatsApp groups for each ward.

Focus on South Bengaluru

In November 2023, the BBMP issued several tenders to repair children’s play and gym equipment in public parks, with a budget of ₹3.6 crore.

Officials stated that the expenditure would include ₹50 lakhs for parks in the Basavanagudi assembly constituency, ₹88 lakhs in Padmanabhanagar, ₹85 lakhs in BTM Layout, ₹70 lakhs in Jayanagar, ₹44 lakhs in Vijayanagar, and ₹31 lakhs in Chickpet all in the South zone, leaving behind many other parks in the city.

A work order was issued in March this year. While most of the work is expected to be completed by December this year, Chandrashekhar did not rule out chances of extension and admitted that there are no plans in place currently regarding repair work of park equipment in other areas.

Prefer walking

While BBMP’s focus has been on fixing gym equipment in parks in South Bengaluru, there also seems to be relatively less interest among citizens in other parts of the city to use the equipment in their neighbourhood. Many feel this could be one of the reasons for the authorities’ inaction.

Take the case of Krishna Rao, a 61-year-old resident of Koramangala, who prefers walking in the park rather than using the equipment.

“I tried using the gym equipment initially, but most people of my age do not know how to use it. After a few days, I started feeling pain in my upper body. I feared I would injure myself, so I immediately stopped. I prefer doing brisk walks over using these equipment” he said.

Similarly, Usha Rani, another senior citizen and a resident of Vidyaranyapura, said that she and her friends prefer walking or practicing Yoga at the park. “Gym equipment are useful for young people and not for people my age, my friends and I prefer walking or practicing basic Yoga techniques, as it is not very stressful and helps us stay fit”.

Enthusiasm in south

On the contrary, residents in South Bengaluru say that the outdoor gym equipment in parks has been very useful and helps them stay fit.

Faizunissa, a homemaker and a resident of Jayanagar T Block notes, “Every day after finishing my morning chores, I do a brisk walk at the park and use the gym equipment. Initially, it was difficult to understand how to use the equipment, but one day my son who exercises regularly at gyms showed me how to do it and since then I have been using it every day. I have got so much fitter in the last two years.”

Bhadrinath S., a young fitness enthusiast and resident of J.P Nagar, says that the equipment in parks are in quite a good shape, and can be used regularly, “I have been to several indoor and expensive gyms in the past. Though the outdoor gyms are not the same, they are decent and good enough to stay fit. Anyone, no matter the age or fitness level, can use these gyms. People should just take some time, understand what is good for their body, and then use the equipment.”