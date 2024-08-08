ADVERTISEMENT

OTS scheme for property tax defaulters in Bengaluru extended till September 30

Published - August 08, 2024 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Adhitya K V 10402

A file photo of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike head office. | Photo Credit:

The State government has extended the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax defaulters in Bengaluru till September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar had announced that the scheme would be extended till August 31. However, the order issued on Thursday extended the deadline till the end of September.

BBMP mops up ₹743 crore in four months

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) introduced the OTS scheme in February with an initial deadline of July 31. Under the scheme, property tax defaulters who would pay arrears were exempt from half of the penalty and interest on the arrears.

Of the 3.95 lakh property tax defaulters when the scheme was introduced, 1.07 lakh property owners utilised the scheme and paid ₹217.5 crore in all by July 31. However, several property owners who had queued up at BBMP offices on July 30 and 31 were not able to pay due to server issues, giving rise to demands for extension of the deadline.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US