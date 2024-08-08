OTS scheme for property tax defaulters in Bengaluru extended till September 30

The State government has extended the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for property tax defaulters in Bengaluru till September 30.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar had announced that the scheme would be extended till August 31. However, the order issued on Thursday extended the deadline till the end of September.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) introduced the OTS scheme in February with an initial deadline of July 31. Under the scheme, property tax defaulters who would pay arrears were exempt from half of the penalty and interest on the arrears.

Of the 3.95 lakh property tax defaulters when the scheme was introduced, 1.07 lakh property owners utilised the scheme and paid ₹217.5 crore in all by July 31. However, several property owners who had queued up at BBMP offices on July 30 and 31 were not able to pay due to server issues, giving rise to demands for extension of the deadline.

