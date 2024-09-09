Starting September 9, a team from the Railway Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) will be conducting oscillation and emergency braking distance (EBD) trials on the Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru.

These trials are expected to last approximately 14 days. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated that the trial report will be submitted to the Railway Board as part of the process to obtain technical sanction.

On February 14, 2024, BMRCL received the first set of six coaches, which arrived at the Hebbagodi depot of Namma Metro from China. These train coaches are undergoing multiple tests to ensure their readiness for operational service.

“The RDSO, which operates under the Union Railway Ministry and is based in Lucknow, is responsible for conducting essential tests, including the oscillation and EBD trials, for the Yellow Line. These tests are crucial before metro services can be commissioned. Once the RDSO submits its report, we will assess the results and proceed with operational planning, subject to approval of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety,” a BMRCL official explained.

The first prototype of the driverless train for Namma Metro’s upcoming Yellow Line, a 19-kilometre route that links R.V. Road to Bommasandra near Electronics City, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

Delay in Yellow Line project

Initially slated for operation in December 2021, the Yellow Line’s revised deadline is now December 2024. This delay has been attributed to various challenges, including the supply of train coaches.

The introduction of driverless trains on the Yellow Line will be the first time such technology will be used in Bengaluru’s metro network. The new trains are part of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, commonly referred to as driverless technology. This system is expected to streamline operations and reduce the time gap between trains, known as ‘headway’,according to officials.

Currently, Namma Metro utilises the Distance-To-Go (DTG) signalling system. According to BMRCL, the shift to CBTC technology is expected to reduce the headway from the present two-and-a-half minutes to just 90 seconds. While these trains are designed to operate autonomously, BMRCL plans to initially employ locomotive pilots to manually operate the trains until the system is fully tested and ready.

Manufacturing delays

In 2019, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) won a ₹1,578-crore contract to supply 216 metro coaches to BMRCL. However, CRRC faced difficulties in fulfilling the contract as they were unable to establish a manufacturing plant in India, a requirement stipulated in the contract.

As a result, the Chinese company partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to fulfil the remaining supply of metro coaches.

“Apart from the prototype train equipped with CBTC, one more prototype train featuring DTG signalling is being supplied by CRRC from China. The remaining 34 train sets, which include 14 with CBTC and 20 with DTG, are being manufactured in India at Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in West Bengal,” a BMRCL official said.

Yellow Line to boost connectivity for IT hubs in Bengaluru

The Yellow Line spans 18.82 kilometres, connecting R.V. Road with Bommasandra. This elevated metro route features 16 stations and aims to significantly enhance connectivity to the southern part of Bengaluru, particularly to areas where major companies like Infosys and Biocon are located.

The line intersects with the Green Line at R.V. Road Station and the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital Station, allowing commuters to easily switch between different metro lines.

A unique feature of the Yellow Line is the metro-cum-road flyover between Ragi Gudda and Central Silk Board, a 3.13-kilometre structure built to ease congestion at Central Silk Board Junction. This flyover, which was inaugurated on July 5, includes five loops and ramps that extend towards K.R. Puram and Hosur Road, further facilitating the flow of traffic in one of the city’s busiest corridors.

16 stations on Yellow Line

Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road (R V Road) Raggigudda Jayadeva Hospital BTM Layout Central Silk Board Bommanahalli Hongasandra Kudlu Gate Singasandra Hosa Road Beratena Agrahara Electronics City Infosys Foundation Konnappana Agrahara Huskur Road Biocon-Hebbagodi Bommasandra

The primary objective of the Yellow Line is to improve access to key IT and BT hubs in Bengaluru’s southern region, including Electronics City, where many tech companies are based.

