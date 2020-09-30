ORR bus priority lane to be completed in the first week of October

This will include installation of bollards on both sides of the 16-km stretch

After missing several deadlines, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will finally complete installation of bollards and barricades to improve efficacy of the Bus Priority Lane (BPL) on Outer Ring Road by the first week of October.

A senior BBMP official said that installation of bollards was complete on both sides of the lane, and that the work on barricades and signage boards at merging points as well as entry and exit points is nearing completion.

The BBMP had initially hoped to complete all installations by October 2, but officials said there were objections from some commuters and residents who live along the 16-km stretch from Silk Board junction to Lowry Memorial College.

“There are 37 entry and exit points, which have been marked. Installation of barricades and signage was near completion. However, regular commuters and residents had complaints about the barricades and signage, and we are making some changes based on their requests,” the official said.

A BMTC bus driver said that bollards and barricades will prevent other motorists from entering the priority lane. “When cameras are installed and violators are penalised, the lane will reach its potential. The success of the BPL can be gauged once people start going back to their work places,” he said.

However, many motorists reiterated that the presence of bollards is a safety hazard.

High-resolution cameras

To ensure that no vehicle, other than BMTC buses and ambulances, use the priority lane, the civic body will be installing 150 high-definition cameras. This, in the future, will help the police and marshals identify violators and penalise them.

“The tender will be called in a week or two. If everything goes as planned, cameras will be installed by the end of the year,” said a civic official.

Cycle lane

Work on a pop up cycle lane along the bus priority lane will gain momentum from Monday. “Initial work has already begun, but was halted because of the recent spate of rains.” an official said.