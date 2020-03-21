Orphanages see 50% drop in donations

21 March 2020 01:25 IST

Restrictions on entry of volunteers hit day-to-day functioning

In less than a fortnight, childcare institutions have seen a drop in funding as well as donations in the form of food items and other resources. Like other organisations and companies, NGOs and orphanages are restricting the entry of people to prevent transmission of COVID-19. As a result, day-to-day operations of the facilities have been hit.

P. Lakshapathi, Executive Director of Association for Promoting Social Action, said that they run a shelter Namma Mane in east Bengaluru for 68 children. “Over the past fortnight, four of our events have been postponed. We are not accepting any visitors as we do not know their travel history. Corporate companies are making their employees work from home, and there are no CSR activities. A large chunk of our volunteers are students and their colleges are closed,” he said.

Many of the organisations depend on donors for their rations. Gopinath R., the founder of Sparsha Trust, said that they have around 370 children in four locations, but half of the children have gone back to their homes or to a relative’s house. “For children with a single parent, we are asking if the parent can take care of the child for two months until this problem subsides,” said Mr. Gopinath.

Advertising

Advertising

Rita Thomas, Managing Trustee, Sneha Orphanage, which provides shelter to 25 boys, said that donations have come down by almost 50% compared to the previous month. “The donors want to see and interact with the children before they donate money. But now, we are not in a position to allow this,” she said.

Keeping the children engaged indoors is also a challenge.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has stated that staff and officials of child care institutions should take a slew of precautionary measures in the light of COVID-19.

The Commission has told Child Welfare Committee members that they should minimise their exposure to children. “All the orders should be given through email, and Skype should be used for interaction with children and staff,” the order by the commission stated. The commission has also said that the institutions should ensure availability of sanitisers and adequate water supply in washrooms.