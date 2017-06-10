Orderly system: claims and counter-claims

Three months after the Karnataka government abolished the colonial-era orderly system, the practice is still prevalent in the police force.

Several junior personnel continue to perform menial tasks and work as orderlies for senior police officials across the State.

‘Gross violation’

Taking a strong stand on this “gross violation”, L. Krishnamurthy, Commissioner for the State Information Commission, on Thursday directed Additional Home Secretary P.K. Garg to ensure that the practice was discontinued and submit an action-taken report within a month.

The Commission observed that the government in March 2017 had issued an order scrapping the orderly system with an amendment to provide allowances to officials to employ Group D workers to replace orderlies.

“... The highly disciplined home department did not implement and execute the orders, which depicts sheer negligence and gross violation,” reads the State Information Commission order.

However, Home Minister G. Parameshwar said: “Orderly system has been removed and we have filled those vacancies with ‘followers’ post. I will hold talks with the police officers in this regard to execute the next step.”

Officials dispute claim

Despite the Home Department’s claims, senior police officials, who The Hindu spoke to, said the practice continued with no relief to constables.

Sources in the department said as many as 3,000 trained personnel were working as orderlies across Karnataka, not only in the houses of senior police officials but also with senior bureaucrats and elected representatives.

The numbers could be higher, the sources said.

“Before the March 2017 order was issued, there were around 1,239 orderlies in Bengaluru city alone. For a majority of them, the ban brought little or no relief,” said the source.

Prior to the ban, Rule 862A of the Karnataka Police Manual allowed police officials — depending upon their rank — to employ orderlies from the lower rank personnel as domestic help.

Rights groups’ support

However, considering that trained armed personnel were being deputed as orderlies when they could otherwise be deployed to help maintain law and order, the then State DG&IGP proposed that the system be scrapped. The move was backed by several human rights organisations.

It was proposed that the government scrap the order and provide an allowance to senior police officers to hire group D employees.