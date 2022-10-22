Order to collect monthly donation of ₹100 draws flak from Opposition

Opposition poured in from various quarters, including Siddaramaiah, leader of the opposition, students organisations and educationists, to the Department of School Education and Literacy’s order to collect ₹100 monthly donation from government school children.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, “The government has targeted poor students of government schools. After looting 40% commission from government coffers, they now want to loot from the parents too. Our government gave milk, cooked meals, uniform-shoes, vidyasiri and hostel facilities to the students. This government took all these back one by one and now wants to take their money also. So, the Education department should immediately withdraw the order to collect money form the parents."

In a press statement V.P. Niranjanaradhya, an educationist said that the circular to collect donation from the students and parents is “unconstitutional.”

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and Students federation on India (SFI) urged the government to immediately withdraw the order.