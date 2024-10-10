Order on randomisation of students for II PU practical examination centres in Karnataka put on hold

On instructions of the Minister of School Education and Literacy, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has put on hold its recent order regarding randomisation of students for the II PU practical examination of 2025.

The board clarified that the II PU practical exams will be held in the same pattern as before.

Earlier, the KSEAB had decided to randomise the students for the practical exams and issued two circulars in this regard on October 1 and 5.

According to these circulars, students of a college with a practical examination centre are not allowed to write the practical examination in the same college. Deputy Directors of the department (DDPUs) were instructed to identify and recommend colleges which can be designated as practical examination centres.

However, this decision had irked the Karnataka State Pre University College Lecturers’ Association and it had submitted a petition to the chairman of the KSEAB to revert the decision.