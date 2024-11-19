Option entry for PG medical courses to begin on November 19

The seat matrix and fee details for the current academic year’s postgraduate (PG) medical courses were published on the Karnataka Examination Authority’s (KEA) website on Monday. Option entry preferences can be exercised by eligible candidates between 2 p.m. on Tuesday and 4 p.m. on November 22.

The mock seat allotment results will be announced after 4 p.m. on November 23, and candidates will be allowed to modify their option entry choices from 4 p.m on November 23 to 4 p.m. on November 25.

“The final seat allotment results for the first round will be announced after 8 p.m. on November 26. Candidates who are allotted seats must select their choice (Choice-1 or Choice-2) between 11 a.m. on November 27 and 11.59 p.m. on November 29. Those opting for Choice-1 and Choice-2 must pay the fee by December 2. Choice-1 candidates are required to submit original documents at the KEA office and collect their admission order between November 28 and December 2. They must report to their allotted colleges by 5.30 p.m. on December 4,” said KEA Executive Director H. Prasanna.

Out of the total 6,310 seats that are available across 63 colleges 3,882 will be allotted through KEA, including the 2,428 under the all-India quota.

The online seat allotment process for the special stray vacancy round for unfilled undergraduate (UG) medical seats and leftover dental seats following the completion of the final round of seat allotments will commence on November 19.

The candidates who are allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges with all original documents by 5.30 p.m. on November 29. The detailed schedule and fee payment information are available on the KEA website. While two seats are currently available in UG medical, 35 seats are available in dental courses.