Oppn. takes govt. to task over handling of rain

Both the Opposition Congress and the JD(S) trained their guns on the government in connection with the sufferings of people in some areas of Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall.

There seems to be no government in the State and nobody has accountability for anything, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said.

Reacting to the plight of people in the capital after the overnight rainfall, he said: “There seems to be no government in the State. There is nobody to take responsibility or accountability. The government function on Sunday looked like a party function.”

Further, he questioned the use of BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s photograph in the government function. He said that protocol had been violated, and that officials have no common sense.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said the overnight rain in Bengaluru had laid bare the development works taken up at R.R. Nagar spending hundreds of crores of rupees. Speaking to reporters at Bidadi, he asked what kind of development had taken place in R.R. Nagar. “Water has gushed into homes and cattle has been swept away. The government said that ₹20,000 crore had been spent on road maintenance in the city over the past five years. Where did the money go and how was it spent?”

Demanding an inquiry into the money spent over the last few years, he said: “Should the Chief Minister not tell the people how the money was spent?” Information has to be given as to how much money has been spent on each area. In fact, he said “during the coalition rule, Bengaluru development was with the Congress. I had to seek permission from them to even hold a review meeting as a Chief Minister.”