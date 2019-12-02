Operation of second runway at KIA to start on Thursday

Two months after missing the deadline, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is all set to commence operations of the new south parallel runway, measuring 4,000 m in length and 45 m in width, on Thursday. It was initially scheduled to be operational on October 1.

The second runway is part of the KIA’s ₹13,000-crore expansion project which will see the city get a new terminal by 2021 “With the aviation industry in India set for exponential growth, the two operational runways will provide the KIA the thrust to cater to the growth and further bolster the region’s economy,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

The south parallel runway will initially be operated as per CAT I specifications. “Once the operation stabilises, CAT I will progressively evolve to CAT III B specifications,” the spokesperson said. This means that the new runway will operate flights even in inclement weather, low visibility, and fog.

The existing runway will be upgraded in three months, once operations on the new runway stabilise. It will be powered with LED airfield lighting, making it India’s first and only such runway. Independent mixed mode operations, which will allow flights to take-off and land from either runway, will be operational once the infrastructural and procedural improvements are done, said BIAL.