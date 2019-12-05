Operation of second runway at KIA deferred

Operations on the much-awaited second runway at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) did not take off on Thursday as scheduled. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has deferred operations on the New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), as it is yet to get clearance for flights to take off and land.

BIAL requires clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and other agencies to start commercial operations.

Sources in the DGCA told The Hindu that after conducting tests for runway friction in November, specific instructions were given to the BIAL on compliance as they found some shortcomings.

“During the recent tests, the corrective actions taken were found ‘not satisfactory’. That is why BIAL did not receive clearance from DGCA to start operations on Thursday. Once the BIAL complies with all the set standards on runway friction, further tests will be undertaken, and a decision will be taken on giving clearance,” said a source in the DGCA.

BIAL, in a press release issued on Friday evening, said: “Regulatory paperwork is under way for the runway and associated infrastructure at KIA with the first flight expected to operate as soon as approvals are received.”

The BIAL had started construction of NSPR in mid-2018. Initially, it had expressed confidence of starting operations in October 2019. In August, after completing validation flights, it had announced that commercial operations will start on December 5.

The new runway, measuring 4,000 metres in length and 45 metres in width, is Code F and Cat III B compliant. Initially, it will follow CAT I standard certification before progressively evolving to CAT III B as operations stabilise.

The CAT III B instrument landing system facilitates operation of flights even during poor visibility.