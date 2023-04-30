Operation Kaveri: 229 persons, including 125 from Karnataka, reach Bengaluru

April 30, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

A flight carrying 229 stranded Indian nationals in Sudan arrived in Bengaluru from Jeddah on Sunday.

This batch of evacuees arrived in the city a day after 365 people returned from Sudan to Delhi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to Twitter and said, “#OperationKaveri One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru.”

The Ministry of External Affairs launched Operation Kaveri on 24th April to safely evacuate Indian citizens stranded in conflict zones in Sudan. IAF transport aircraft and Indian Navy ships are placed in strategic locations from where the stranded Indians are safely shifted to Jeddah and flown to India.

The flight bringing 229 evacuees from Sudan landed in Bengaluru airport at 11:00 a.m., according to officials. Of the 229, 125 hailed from Karnataka.

Manoj Rajan, Commissioner for Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority(KSDMA) said, “Three facilitation counters have been opened in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, manned by senior officers of State government. The facilitation counters are arranging flight tickets for the Operation Kaveri evacuees hailing from Karnataka for their onward journey to the State. Arrangements have also been made for last-mile connectivity, ie, KSRTC buses have been arranged from Bengaluru airport to their respective hometowns. Medical health check-ups will be conducted at Bengaluru Airport.” he said.

“The State government has been monitoring the situation in Sudan ever since the first advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Khartoum on 18 April. The State Emergency Operation Center was activated immediately, and MEA helplines were shared with the public. Information received has been shared with MEA on a real-time basis,” he added.

