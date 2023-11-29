ADVERTISEMENT

Operation head of high-end bike showroom booked for selling 21 bikes to pocket ₹5.15 crore

November 29, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Viveknagar police are on the lookout for the operation head of a superbikes showroom for allegedly selling as many as 21 high-end bikes to pocket ₹5.15 crore.

The fraud came to light when the company conducted an audit after the accused resigned in October this year, citing health problems in his family and returned to his hometown in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The audit revealed that the accused had sold the bikes and transferred the sale amount for personal use from the company bank account. The accused had also sold bikes to the customers at concessional rates and also got the registration done for BS4 bikes with the help of a tout at Kurung Kumey RTO in Arunachal Pradesh. These bikes were sold to customers from other parts of the country.

The police have recovered 10 bikes sold by the accused so far and efforts are on to recover the remaining bikes.

