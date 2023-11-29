HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operation head of high-end bike showroom booked for selling 21 bikes to pocket ₹5.15 crore

November 29, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Viveknagar police are on the lookout for the operation head of a superbikes showroom for allegedly selling as many as 21 high-end bikes to pocket ₹5.15 crore.

The fraud came to light when the company conducted an audit after the accused resigned in October this year, citing health problems in his family and returned to his hometown in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The audit revealed that the accused had sold the bikes and transferred the sale amount for personal use from the company bank account. The accused had also sold bikes to the customers at concessional rates and also got the registration done for BS4 bikes with the help of a tout at Kurung Kumey RTO in Arunachal Pradesh. These bikes were sold to customers from other parts of the country.

The police have recovered 10 bikes sold by the accused so far and efforts are on to recover the remaining bikes.

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.