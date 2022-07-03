Opening of Whitefield line likely to benefit 3 lakh commuters  

A view of the metro work at K.R. Puram in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

July 03, 2022 20:54 IST

BMRCL MD says trial run by September and the line will be opened for public by year-end

Once the Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield line opens for commercial operations, Namma Metro services will receive an additional ridership of 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh, it is estimated.

Anjum Parwez, Managing Director, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), told The Hindu that patronage for the services will significantly rise once the Whitefield line becomes operational as the line will benefit thousands of employees working in the IT corridor.

“To expedite the pending works, we have shifted our human resources on this line. Works on depot at Kadugodi is going at full swing and all the critical components required for operations of train services will be completed as early as possible. We are targeting for the opening of the line by year-end,” the official said.

BMRCL also requires a number of new coaches to run trains on the line. Mr. Parvez said the trial run on the extended Purple Line will start in September and by the end of the year, the line will be opened to the public.

He added that to facilitate opening of the line, the Baiyappanahalli–Whitefield line is part of ongoing Phase II project of Namma Metro. The 15-km line has 13 metro stations and a depot at Kadugodi spread over 44 acres. The metro stations on the corridor include K.R. Puram, Hoodi junction, Kadugodi, and Whitefield.

Motorists using Whitefield Road and enduring traffic snarls for years, during the construction of the metro elevated corridor, may soon heave a sigh of relief. The construction of the works started in 2016 and has missed multiple deadlines.

The hurdles that delayed opening of the line including changes in the metro alignment near Tin Factory area, delay in acquisition of land required for the project, including Kadugodi depot, pandemic, and others.

After the Russia-Ukraine war, the construction works were affected by shortage of high-grade steel in the domestic market. Mr. Parwez said that the shortage impacted the works for over a month, but now the contractors are getting the required supply.

Once the extended Purple Line becomes operational in the eastern side of the city, the people can travel from Kengeri to Whitefield. In August, BMRCL had opened the extended Purple Line from Mysuru Road station to Kengeri.

The official said that after the Whitefield line, the Yellow Line from R.V. Road to Bommasandra line will be opened to the public by mid-next year.