Open pet shops, save animals: HC

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State government to instruct all Deputy Commissioners of districts to ensure immediate opening of all pet shops to ascertain conditions and the plight of pets in these shops and provide food and medicine in cooperation with the State Animal Welfare Board.

The district magistrate, who heads the district Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCAs), will also have to identify suitable NGOs to feed stray animals that are not getting food for survival due to the lockdown, the HC directed.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna issued the direction on a application filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties-Katakana during the hearing, held through video conferencing, of PIL petitions-related issues that had cropped up due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of Covid-19.

The State authorities will initiate immediate steps as the Animal Welfare Board of India on March 24, 2020, had already issued a communication to the State Chief Secretaries to protect animals during the lockdown.

The Bench said that the district administration will have to take the assistance of the police to reach the owners of pet shops on priority as lives of animals locked inside shops are in danger.

The authorities will also have to take measures to evacuate animals from pet shops to ensure proper food and medicine for the animals till the arrangement for opening pet shops are made.

On identifying NGOs to feed stray animals, the Bench said the district administration will have to take measures to provide passes to the select representatives of such NGOs for feeding stray animals.