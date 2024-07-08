GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Open double-decker flyover or we will, warns AAP

Published - July 08, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the double-decker flyover, which is ready for inauguration, on Monday.

A view of the double-decker flyover, which is ready for inauguration, on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), coming down on the Congress government for the delay in opening the double-decker flyover, said if the flyover was not inaugurated in the next week, they would do so.

Work on the flyover started in 2018 and was supposed to be completed in 2019. Now that the works are almost completed, officials are waiting for a time slot to be allotted from the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister’s office to officially inaugurate it, th AAP has alleged.

“If thrown open to the public, it will ease traffic congestion at this major bottleneck. But it is wrong to wait for a VIP to come and inaugurate it,” said Ashok Mrintyunjaya, who led a protest at the flyover on Monday.

AAP leaders have now given a week’s deadline to throw open the flyover to the public, or they have said they along with affected motorists will have to force open it for public.

