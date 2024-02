February 01, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

Christ (Deemed to be University), Bannerghatta Road campus, will host an ‘Open Day’ on February 3 between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for students, parents and educators. During the event, visitors will get an opportunity to interact with six different departments and gain insights into the broad range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The university, in a release, said a tour of the campus would also be provided to the visitors with the help of student volunteers.

