Open City to hold data jam on BBMP finances and processes

July 12, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Open City, a civic tech platform for urban data and an initiative of the Oorvani Foundation, is conducting a data jam to analyse work orders, finances and processes of BBMP. The event would be held at Palace Road, Vasanth Nagar on 15 July.

The day-long event is being organised with the idea of allowing participants to collect, analyse and make sense of open data related to BBMP’s finances including budgets, work orders and payments. It would also look at understanding the municipal body’s processes to identify the challenges and propose solutions and improvements.

“The idea is to co-create a better way of doing things,” said Meera K, managing trustee of Oorvani Foundation.

“People often complain about potholes or garbage. We only see these problems which are symptoms and don’t understand the processes that cause them. The data jam will help people understand how local governments work, learn the issues and spot the gaps in the system. It would help hold the government accountable and also support them when they are trying to do the right thing,” she said.

She noted that currently there is a lot of disconnect between the general public and the local government. While the data is available in the public domain, most people don’t know where to look for it and remain unaware of how processes like planning, budget allocation or call for tender are done.

The data jam is open to the public. While skills such as data analysis, visualisation or coding, experience in civic works or knowledge in urban planning could come in handy, an interest in solving the problems of the city is ultimately all it takes to be a part of the jam, said Ms Meera. Registrations for the event can be done at https://t.co/2qfbdplX0G