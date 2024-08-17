The closure of outpatient department in both government and private hospitals in Bengaluru on August 17 left many patients disappointed. They had turned up at hospitals for consultations unaware of the strike by doctors.

Doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and the hooliganism unleashed on protesting students on the eve of Independence Day.

IMA doctors strike LIVE

Responding to a call by Indian Medical Association (IMA) for 24-hour nationwide closure of Outpatient Department (OPD) starting at 6 a.m. on August 17, doctors affiliated to the Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA) withdrew their OPD services. Boards displaying OPD closure notices were put up in the hospitals.

While all the emergency and casualty departments functioned as usual, many patients, who were unaware of the strike and landed up at hospitals for OPD consultation, were sent back.

Ranjitha Komdhandaram, a young mother who came to K.C. General hospital from K.R. Puram to get her one-year-old vaccinated, was unaware of the strike. “Despite repeated requests, the security staff are not allowing me inside. I have to come back again with my baby. Even during my delivery, there was some strike. I am very disappointed,” she said.

Elumalai V.R., a 73-year-old resident of Malleswaram Pipeline Road, who came to the hospital for treatment of a urinary infection, returned disappointed.

Reduced patient flow

Doctors said the patient flow was reduced compared to regular days. They were requesting patients to come back again.

“Since this morning, less than 100 patients have visited Victoria hospital. Only those who come with emergencies and who came from outside the city are being attended to. Our doctor volunteers are explaining the situation to others who are coming with minor ailments or for regular follow-up,” said Deepak S., Medical Superintendent of Victoria Hospital, affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

It was a similar situation in Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. Manoj Kumar H.V., Dean and Director of Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute (known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute) said the patient flow was less compared to regular days.

“With news of doctors’ strike and OPD closure being announced through the electronic media since August 16, several patients have not come to hospitals on August 17. A few who are coming with minor issues are being sent back. However, our emergency and casualty wings are functioning as usual,” Dr. Kumar said.

Srinivasa S., IMA State unit president, said doctors from various hospitals, assembled at the IMA House in Chamarajpet and marched to Freedom Park, where they staged a demonstration in support of their demands.