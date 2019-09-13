Only two buses added to BMTC fleet this year

At a time when the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to start commercial operations of lines under Phase II and the suburban rail project remains a non-starter, the other mass transport service that caters to more than 45 lakh people in the city has been neglected.

In the last one-and-a-half years, the number of buses scrapped by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is much more than the ones inducted into its fleet. The Corporation decommissioned 450 buses while adding only 292 new ones to its fleet. Since the start of this financial year, only two buses have been added to the fleet.

Since 2014-15, the BMTC added 1,993 new buses and scrapped 2,233. At present, it has a fleet of 6,513 buses, which is inadequate to meet the needs of Bengaluru.

“It has failed to keep up with the growth of Bengaluru,” say urban transport experts.

If all goes as planned, the BMTC will add 300 electric buses to its fleet by the end of the year, but it won’t be enough, say experts who estimate that it should be operating around 9,000 buses.

It’s unlikely that citizens who rely on public transport will get any immediate relief. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has set 2023 as the deadline to commence operations on the entire Phase II network of Namma Metro, which has a length of 72 km.

A robust suburban rail still remains on paper as both the Central and State governments are yet to reach a consensus on implementing the project. For the nearly four lakh passengers who use the Green and Purple Lines under Phase I of Namma Metro, last-mile connectivity is a perennial problem.

Transport expert Ashish Verma said, “It is very unfortunate that the BMTC has failed to introduce more buses. The city is growing fast, private vehicles are increasing at an alarming rate but public transport, like buses, are stagnant. The government must come to the aid of the BMTC.”

Sources cite lack of financial aid from the government for the BMTC’s failure to expand its fleet over the years.

“Financially, the Corporation is in a very bad shape. Successive governments have failed to help it. Other mass transit projects, like Namma Metro, are getting thousands of crores from the government, whereas the Corporation, which caters to lakhs of commuters, is struggling,” said sources.

The BMTC has been incurring a loss for three consecutive years on account of various issues like increased operational costs, a steep hike in fuel prices, and losing lakhs of passengers to metro services and taxi aggregators. Increasing congestion on the roads is also a factor.

“Clearing the legal hurdle for the induction of diesel buses will help increase the fleet size,” said a BMTC official.

Vinay Srinivas of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike said that a robust fleet has the potential to bring down congestion, pollution levels and ease mobility. “It is very unfortunate that no State government has the political will to support the BMTC. Buses are a cost-effective solution. The BMTC can include mini-buses to cater to demand.”

Deputy CM directs fast-tracking of metro work

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and Urban Development Department to discuss the problems and challenges faced by BMRCL in fast-tracking the construction of metro lines.

He told BMRCL officials to fast-track construction work, especially the Silk Board to K.R. Puram route.

Taking a cue from Maharashtra, it was decided to discuss the setting up of a war room with the Chief Minister. Such a move would help in resolving the problems faced by government projects, and also in monitoring and implementing them.

It was also decided that a delegation led by additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department would visit Mumbai in Maharashtra to study the war room setup there.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, and Ajay Seth Managing Director of BMRCL, were among the officials who attended the meeting.

Transport Department proposes reducing traffic violation penalty

After being directed by the Chief Minister to reduce the hefty traffic penalties introduced in the Motor Vehicles (amendment) Act of the Central government , the Transport Department, on Friday, sent a proposal to reduce the fines on the lines of the revision made by the Gujarat government. The State government is likely to take a call on the revision either on Monday or Tuesday.

A source in the department said, “After scrutinising the notifications issued by the Gujarat government and decision take by other States on the issue, a proposal has been sent to the State government, which will take the final call.”

The sources said that the opinion of the legal department will be sought before making any revision.