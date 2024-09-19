GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only digital e-khatas from September 30 for properties in Bengaluru

Under the new system, BBMP staff will visit your property and capture its GPS. This is mandatory to get the BBMP eKhata

Updated - September 19, 2024 10:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The civic body has digitised around 21 lakh property records in Bengaluru to implement a fully online, faceless, and contactless e-khata system.

The civic body has digitised around 21 lakh property records in Bengaluru to implement a fully online, faceless, and contactless e-khata system. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Starting September 30, physical khatas will be phased out as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launches its digital e-khata issuance system.

The civic body has digitised around 21 lakh property records in Bengaluru to implement a fully online, faceless, and contactless e-khata system. Currently, property records are maintained manually in over 5,500 ledgers. The digitisation process began in 2023 following directives from Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Under the new system, BBMP staff will visit properties to capture GPS coordinates, which are mandatory for obtaining the BBMP e-khata. Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner of the BBMP, stated in a release, “The GPS coordinates will serve as the unique identifier for your property and are essential for the faceless, contactless online delivery of all BBMP e-khata services.”

Mr. Giri Nath urged Bengaluru residents to cooperate with civic staff during property visits. Officials noted that this initiative aims to reduce bureaucracy and corruption in khata issuance, while also boosting property tax revenue.

Published - September 19, 2024 10:09 pm IST

