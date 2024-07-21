Only 46% of anganwadis have functional toilets with water supply and only 18.7% of them have water filters, says study 

According to a recent study by ‘Ensuring Social Protection’ platform in anganwadis across five districts in Karnataka, only 46% of the centres had a functional toilet with regular water supply, whereas only 18.7% had a functional water filter for drinking water.

Study of Anganwadis in 5 districts of Karnataka, India - Infrastructure facilities and Schemes through the Anganwadis was conducted in 315 anganwadi centres in Bengaluru Urban, Haveri, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, and Vijayapura districts, between this March 5 and April 5.

Out of 315 centres, only 145 had functional toilets with regular water supply, while 66 (21%) centres had a functional toilet without water supply, and 104 centres (33%) had no functional toilets at all.

Among the 145 toilets which were functional and had regular water supply, 20 were in Bengaluru Urban district and 35 in Uttara Kannada. While all centres in Bengaluru had these toilets, Vijayapura did not have a functioning toilet at all.

Similarly, only 59 (18.7%) of the centres had a functional water filter for drinking water. Most of the centres (64.5%) which did not have water filters depended on public water supply for drinking purposes, while 22.3% of them used public water filters. In three centres, two in Uttara Kannada and one in Vijayapura, children brought drinking water from their houses.

The study also assessed various functions of the centres including the delivery of supplementary nutrition programmes to the mothers and children, pre-school education, growth monitoring and management of malnourished children. It also compared the findings from the study with the ‘Poshan Tracker’, which is the Union government’s mobile based nutrition surveillance system.

